Kurt Angle Says He Beat Brock Lesnar In A Shoot Wrestling Match

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how he defeated Brock Lesnar in a shoot wrestling match back in 2002.

Angle said, “We wrestled just once. It was during the day before a WWE show back in 2002. Dave [Shultz] taught me how to teach myself. The technique he instilled in me, that’s ultimately how I beat Brock. Brock said he’d beat my ass. So when Brawler told me that, I said, ‘Let’s go.’”

Kurt Angle also spoke about how the match was very tight and he did not dominate Brock, but he still won.

Angle said, “Brock was picking Big Show up, double legging him, just wrecking him–and that’s when I thought, ‘I don’t know if I can beat this kid. But I figured, I may as well try. It was a tight match. I didn’t dominate. But I won.”

Kurt Angle then spoke about the differences between a national champion and a gold medalist.

Angle said, “There’s a big difference between a national champion and a gold medalist. I knew Brock was going to do his college wrestling with straight double legs. It was all about positioning. That’s what Dave taught me, and that’s why I hardly ever got scored on. Brock didn’t score on me.”

You can check out Kurt Angle’s comments here.