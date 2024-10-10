Kurt Angle Shares Story Of Triple H Punch In 2018: ‘It Was A Gimmick Gone Wrong’

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on the “Notsam Wrestling” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including the moment Triple H sucker punched him in 2018.

Angle said, “I did that on purpose. I went [blows out], and I overexaggerated so Triple H had time to hit me. But it was so bad, it looked like I didn’t plan it. It was horrible [laughs]. That was a pro wrestling, I guess, gimmick. That’s what pro wrestlers would do. It’s like when they sell, when they get hit in the stomach, and they turn around in a circle and come back to you. It’s like, ‘Why would they be turning in a circle?’ But me, I was doing the [blows out], ‘Hit me, hit me, hit me.’[Laughs]”

You can check out the complete podcast below.