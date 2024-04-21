Kyle O’Reilly On Why Roderick Strong Was Ideal For His First Feud Back From Injury

AEW star Kyle O’Reilly recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including why it was ideal for his first feud back from injury to be against International Champion Roderick Strong.

O’Reilly said, “You’re 100% right.” “A guy that I trust fully, in and out of the ring, one of my best friends. That’s an ideal situation to be put in coming back from this amount of time off, to be in there with a guy like Roddy. Even if we weren’t as close as we are, it would still be ideal because he’s a professional, he’s one of the best to ever do it in this generation and other generations. He’s a guy that I’ve looked up to for a long time.”

“Trying to make it in wrestling, he’s a guy that I’ve watched and idolized and I was like, ‘Man, I wish I would be as good as him one day.’ Lo and behold, we’ve become close pals and tag team partners. It’s crazy how life works sometimes.”

You can check out O’Reilly’s comments in the video below.



