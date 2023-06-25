LA Knight Reveals On How He Came Up With ‘Let Me Talk To Ya’ Catchphrase

LA Knight discussed a variety of topics while appearing on The Ringer Wrestling Show’s Cheap Heat podcast.

During the interview, he reflected on how his catchphrase, ‘Let me talk to ya,’ came to be.

‘Let me talk to ya’ kind of happened out of an accident. It was in 2010. I was tagging with Brian Cage at the time and we were out in California and the interviewee — we’d do this show called Mach One Wrestling. It was always these Friday night shows and afterwards, they’d have little interview sessions and stuff that they’d put online and in that, it felt like the interviewer was just interviewing Brian way too long… I said, ‘Let me talk to ya’ and I was just like, oh man, that might be a good little start, and so I just started using it and eventually, it’s just kind of become a thing.”

You can check out the show below: