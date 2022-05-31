Lacey Evans’ WWE RAW Match Nixed Despite Being Advertised

After several weeks of anticipation, Lacey Evans was set to return to action on this week’s WWE RAW. She was advertised to be in action Monday night, but that did not happen.

Evans was not mentioned, nor was the reason for her match being scrapped. As she is a former United States Marine, WWE appeared to want to arrange her comeback to the ring with Memorial Day, but it was not to be. Perhaps she will return at a later date.

WWE had been said to be considering turning her heel, but there have been no clues in that direction since her move to Raw, so it’s unclear whether they’ll go ahead with the heel persona or keep her as a babyface for the time being.

Evans’ absence from the show is ironic given that WWE just released a statement regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi disappointing millions of fans by walking out after being announced at the opening of the show.

