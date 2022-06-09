Ladder Match and More Revealed for the Road Rager Edition of AEW Dynamite

A big Ladder Match and more have been announced for next Wednesday’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express will defend their championships against The Young Bucks and The Hardys in a Triple Threat Ladder Match at Road Rager.

After a segment on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite in which The Bucks and The Hardys debated about who deserved a title shot, the Ladder Match was created. Christian Cage and the champs then interrupted, who challenged The Bucks and The Hardys to the Ladder Match the next week. Due to the challenge and Cage bringing up how Jungle Boy was pinned in last week’s 10-man match on Dynamite in Los Angeles, with his friends and family in the crow, Jungle Boy sounded irritated with Cage.

Road Rager will host the second of four qualifying matches for the Fatal 4 Way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door. Miro will face Ethan Page next week. The winner will advance to Forbidden Door and join PAC (who qualified Wednesday night by defeating Buddy Matthews), the winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscura, and the winner of a NJPW match to be announced.

Finally, for next week’s special edition of Dynamite, AEW has announced a massive 20-on-1 Handicap Class Action Elimination Match. Wardlow will face 20 “plaintiffs,” who are security guards, that are suing him for the attacks he inflicted during the build-up to Wardlow’s Double Or Nothing victory over MJF. These opponents will be enhancement talents. As seen in the video below, Mark Sterling announced the match during Wednesday night’s Dynamite.

Here is the updated line-up for next week’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite:

– Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match

– 20-on-1 Handicap Class Action Elimination Match with Wardlow vs. 20 “plaintiffs,” who are security guards he’s recently attacked

– AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way Qualifier: Miro vs. Ethan Page with the winner advancing to Forbidden Door to join PAC, the winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscura, and the winner of a NJPW match to be determined. The Fatal 4 Way winner will be crowned the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion

– AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against The Hardys and The Young Bucks