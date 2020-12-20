Lana Addresses Speculation That WWE Was Punishing Her

In an interview with NYPost.com, Lana commented on the internet speculation that WWE has been punishing her due to Miro’s shots at the company during his AEW Dynamite debut promo:

“It’s insane because I think people are finally seeing what I’m made of,” Lana told The Post prior to her match Monday against Jax. “For so long being in stories where I am an enhancement to the main the characters, main character, no problem I love doing that. Not everyone can be Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. That’s just the reality.

I approach everything in WWE as I do the world of acting. It’s a compelling story and not everyone can be the leading man and the leading lady. It’s a hard pill for people to swallow but this is show business and this is television.”

“There have been a lot of up and downs in this story that have been hard pills to swallow, but I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve survived this business, all the steamrolls and all the different crazy curveballs that they have thrown here [WWE] and I think a lot of people, even the people that I work with, like they don’t even know things that I’ve done and I’m like maybe you should watch the show. Maybe have a little bit more respect for me and watch the show. And I know that’s where I can be a little sassy, but it’s like no I’m going to make a name of myself here.”