Lance Anoa’i Allegedly With WWE NXT Right Now

LA Smooth (Lloyd Anoa’i) spoke with Keeks and Squeaks on a number of topics, including how his nephew and former MLW World Tag Team Champion, Lance Anoa’i, is with WWE NXT right now and how he would want his own son to join the company at some point.

Smooth said, “Jacob Fatu, my nephew, I was waiting for them to pick him up. I’m so blessed. My other nephew, Lance Anoa’i, he’s with NXT right now. And one that I have right now that I’ll fit, I would actually put my own son in there, because I’m training him. He’s 17 years old, he’s 6’4 and he hasn’t stopped growing. So, you know, could be part of our third generation.”

You can check out Smooth’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)