Latest Backstage News on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Shawn Michaels’ Reaction to Content, More

Officials from WWE NXT reportedly met before Tuesday’s TV show to discuss Mandy Rose’s release.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE this week, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event on Tuesday night, bringing her 413-day reign to an end. Rose was reportedly released by WWE because of the photos and videos she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position due to the adult nature of the content, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change on Tuesday was a last-minute decision based on Rose’s release, rather than the original plan. You can read about Rose’s first post-release comments to fans, WWE’s prior knowledge of her FanTime domain, what Rose had been telling people in recent months about possibly getting in trouble for the content, and more by clicking here.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that a meeting was held, and WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom informed WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels of the type of content Rose was posting on her FanTime website.

Michaels’ immediate reaction was one of, “we have to get the title off of her immediately,” so they changed plans for the post-Deadline edition of NXT, and booked Perez to become the new NXT Women’s Champion in the main event. WWE had planned for Perez to defeat Rose at a later date, believed to be New Year’s Eve on January 10.

It was noted that right after Rose dropped the title, she was released. According to recent reports, she was completely caught off guard by the termination.

Rose’ subscription website developed a following and became lucrative, and she went further with how risqué the content was getting, and the feeling within WWE was that she “crossed the line” in a significant way. Officials at WWE felt they had no choice but to release Rose.

WWE officials previously promised sponsors a cleaner product, and that includes the Superstars who represent the product, so they felt compelled to part ways with Rose. It was previously reported that WWE officials felt the content was inappropriate for one or more of their partner relationships, and Rose did not appear to be interested in halting the uploads.

As PWMania.com previously reported, according to a new report from Fightful Select, the title change was “very hasty” on Tuesday night. The change was revealed around 15 minutes before NXT premiered, but those close to Rose claim she was in good spirits during Tuesday’s tapings. She was also in a good mood right after the title change.

Rose’s WWE contract reportedly had two years left on it. According to Fightful, she was one of many WWE stars who signed new five-year contracts in 2019. We noted before that there was nothing to the rumors of Rose requesting her release. Some WWE sources tried to leak that Rose requested her release two weeks ago, but there’s no evidence that this is true.

Toxic Attraction had been rumored to be on WWE’s main roster, but Fightful adds that there were no advanced plans to bring Rose back to the main roster. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were given several looks on the main roster, and it is said that they have long impressed people in WWE. It’s unclear what WWE will do with them now that Rose is gone.

It was also stated that, while Rose is gone for the time being, there is no reason to believe she will never return, and that the door will likely remain open for a possible return in the future.

There has been no word on Rose’s pro wrestling future, but it is clear that she will be fine financially. Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Rose was rumored to be making more money on her subscription website than she was in WWE. She was believed to be making “main roster money” from the FanTime platform. Rose’s FanTime website, which can be found at mandyrosesacs.com, now has 13,100 likes, nearly 3,000 more than it did 24 hours ago. The subscription fee is $30 per month, fans can tip Rose on the site, and the platform offers other ways for Rose to earn money. Rose’s fiancé, Tino Sabbatelli, a former WWE talent, has appeared in some of the content with Rose.

Rose was quickly removed from the WWE website’s NXT banner. Nikkita Lyons, Cora Jade, NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Rose, Grayson Waller, and Carmelo Hayes have previously appeared under the banner. Lyons, Jade, Breakker, Perez, Waller, and Hayes appear on the new banner.

Today, Rose was promoted to the WWE Alumni roster.