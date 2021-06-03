Latest News On Brock Lesnar’s Status For The 2021 SummerSlam PPV

During the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, Andrew Zarian talked about Brock Lesnar’s status for the 2021 Summerslam PPV:

“Lesnar was early on for Summerslam plans – they were trying to do something. I think the concept behind Lesnar is to justify what we’re gonna pay him [and] we need a more consistent touring schedule so we can build to this and those appearances by Lesnar will help sell tickets, obviously.”

During the Memorial Day edition of RAW, Bobby Lashley asked why Drew McIntyre would reference someone (Brock Lesnar) who doesn’t work for the company anymore. During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com commented on why this line would be scripted:

“When I heard that I thought that they are building toward Lashley vs Lesnar. That is a match that they have not done. It is a match that people have been asking for a long time and maybe that’s their plan for SummerSlam. Maybe that is their plan for WrestleMania, etc.”