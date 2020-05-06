Latest News On Cain Velasquez’s Future Following His WWE Release

Cain Velasquez’s WWE tenure is over as it was reported last month that he was cut from the roster as part of WWE’s releases and furloughs.

On Wednesday’s Luke Thomas Show on SiriusXM, American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez ruled out Cain making a return to MMA.

“He’s wrestling,” Mendez, Velasquez’s longtime coach, said. Thus, it appears that Cain will be continuing his pro wrestling career. He was working in AAA before he signed with WWE last year.

The former UFC heavyweight champ was quickly defeated by Brock Lesnar in their WWE match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.