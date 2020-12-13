Latest News On Lars Sullivan’s WWE Status – No Current Plans For Return

Lars Sullivan’s story in WWE has been filled with one controversy after another. He has also disappeared a few times. Right now fans are wondering where he went once again.

Sullivan hasn’t been around SmackDown in recent weeks, and there are no apparent plans to use him in the immediate future. He hasn’t even been showing up.

Those backstage at SmackDown “have not seen Lars,” according to Ringside News. His last SmackDown appearance was on November 6th’s episode of SmackDown. He had a sit-down interview for the second week in a row. Corey Graves interviewed him one week, and then Michael Cole got a turn before The Freak vanished.

PWMania.com can confirm that, “there is no information from the top,” regarding Lars Sullivan’s status. The lack of leadership backstage has really come to light in recent months through various outlets which backs up our previous reports.

Lars Sullivan has a history of injuries, but this recent hiatus isn’t due to injury.

It’s unknown who pulled the plug on Lars Sullivan this time, or if he had another personal episode. That would be kept as private as possible.

You can check out his last SmackDown appearance below.