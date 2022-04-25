Latest News On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,757 tickets and there are 1,031 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb street fight

Lance Archer vs. Wardlow

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier: Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler

TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky in a ladder match

The Undisputed Elite vs. Varsity Blonds, Dante Martin, Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson