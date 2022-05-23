Latest News On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite will take place from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas NV.

WrestleTix revealed that the show has sold 4,563 tickets, with 1,340 left. Here is the latest card for the show:

ROH World Tag Team Title Match

FTR vs. Roppongi Vice

Owen Hart Tournament Men’s Semifinal

– Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Owen Hart Tournament Women’s Semifinal

– Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Cage Match with MJF as Referee

– Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears

– Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks

– CM Punk and Hangman Page confrontation