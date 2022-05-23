Latest News On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite will take place from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas NV.
WrestleTix revealed that the show has sold 4,563 tickets, with 1,340 left. Here is the latest card for the show:
ROH World Tag Team Title Match
FTR vs. Roppongi Vice
Owen Hart Tournament Men’s Semifinal
– Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly
Owen Hart Tournament Women’s Semifinal
– Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm
Cage Match with MJF as Referee
– Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears
– Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks
– CM Punk and Hangman Page confrontation