Latest News On WWE WrestleMania 37 Moving From California To Florida

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has tentative plans in place to move WrestleMania 37 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WWE issued a brief statement to Jon Alba of Spectrum News 13:

“We have nothing to report and given the current environment, we continue to monitor locations for all of our potential events.”

WrestleVotes also reported the following about the legal situation:

Now that news is out, I can say that WWE has had Tampa listed as the host city internally for over a month. The battle w/ the city of Los Angeles about who can legally cancel the event & when is still underway. However, IF we get a traditional WrestleMania, Tampa Bay will host. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 2, 2020

Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes reported earlier today that WWE has the plans in place for WrestleMania 37 to be held at the original location for WrestleMania 36, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be moved to the WWE Performance Center. There’s no word yet on why the location is being changed, but word is that WWE has “locked down” most of the buildings in the Tampa area for potential events to take place during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

WrestleMania 37 was previously announced for Inglewood with the “WrestleMania: Hollywood” name. WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021.