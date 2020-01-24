Latest On Edge – Royal Rumble Speculation, Former WWE Star Teases Appearance

– Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following regarding the Edge/Royal Rumble speculation:

“I just confirmed with two sources that Edge is scheduled to be in Houston this Sunday night, the site of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The source I spoke to did not know what Edge would be doing on the show but it looks likely that he will be a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.”

– Former WWE star Hornswoggle teased an appearance at the Royal Rumble by posting a photo from the Houston airport: