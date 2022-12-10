Latest Update on Jeff Hardy’s Status Heading Into 2023

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy was arrested on June 13, 2022 for multiple DUI-related offenses. Later, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reported arrest details from Jeff’s police report.

Matt Hardy commented on his brother’s status during his podcast:

“He’s basically doing the same thing he’s been doing, he’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. More or less, we just have to get these legal issues behind him before we can move forward. So, that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff. We’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later.”

“He seems to be in a really good place. It’s very nice and refreshing to see. Hopefully, that continues and we get him back to where he belongs.”

Jeff’s defense filed for a continuance in November, and the pre-trial hearing has been rescheduled for December 21.

