Layla Discusses The Regrets She Had In Her WWE Career

Former WWE star Layla appeared on the No Name Wrestling Podcast to discuss various topics, including the regrets she had in her WWE career.

Layla said, “I’ve said it before, I did want to be on ‘Total Divas…’ I’m sad I didn’t accomplish [it], but it was the end of my, you know, the end of my career. I regret taking the title when I came back from an injury. I shouldn’t have done that. I regret that I didn’t change my character much. I feel like I should have came back with a better character…I think I was just so happy that I was over that injury, you know what I mean? I didn’t do the work, I think, to make myself a better character and a bigger Superstar.”

On if she’s interested in a return at the Royal Rumble:

“Yeah, I do. I will…If there is an offer there, yeah, I will come back. I will do it.”

