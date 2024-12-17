Layla Reveals What She Didn’t Like About Her WWE Divas Title Win

Former WWE star Layla appeared on the No Name Wrestling Podcast to discuss various topics, including what she didn’t like about her Divas Title win at WWE Extreme Rules 2012.

Layla said, “If I’m going to come back as a face, I don’t want to win the title like that, I would rather have a story and chase it. When I look back, I should have never agreed to that.”

On how se felt to be a champion:

“It felt great because I was the — I think I’m the first Divas Search winner to win both titles because I won the Women’s Champion and then I won the Divas Championship. So, it felt amazing, and to be honored anyway to get that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.