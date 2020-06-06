Linda McMahon Receives Backlash Over Donald Trump Tweet

Linda McMahon, who was the former head of the Small Business Administration and is now the Chairwoman of America First Action, sent out a tweet that praised Donald Trump for the United States’ current employment numbers. Most of the responses to McMahon’s tweet have been negative:

With as many people as @WWE has fired/furloughed (during a global pandemic) I'm surprised it didn't drag those numbers your asshole orange friend was bragging about down, Linda. America will come back when Donald Dipshit goes away. https://t.co/yfCC6m80U3 — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 6, 2020

Didn't you just real life fire a ton of folks, and turn around and make a while story around someone getting fired and rehired in the face of all that? Sick, just checking. https://t.co/r1sUubksNw — Bateman (@tylerbateman666) June 6, 2020

is not having a soul fun? like, it sounds interesting but I'm not sure it would actually be enjoyable, so that's why I'm asking https://t.co/kry6274307 — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) June 6, 2020

So great your husband laid off a bunch of wrestlers and like half of your employees while still making an insane amount of money during a pandemic and recession! 🤡 https://t.co/lNBIMloxU4 — Fred Richani of TSC News (@FredRichani) June 6, 2020

Linda McMahon just praised Trump on America’s employment numbers after her company just fired a load of people during a pandemic. Yep. https://t.co/C0s9YUsmaH — A… Wrestling Fan (@RingGeneral) June 6, 2020

Just like that. I cancelled my WWE subscription. #boycottWWE — TheStifness (@msteck19) June 6, 2020

Be better . Do better. Wake up — Donnie (@doncosimano) June 6, 2020

A man was murdered. Your family is pretending to care about social change. Then you tweet this. — Walter Yeates (@SmoothWrestling) June 6, 2020

@SamiZayn bro go to aew you don't need this s*** — woke Dave Meltzer (@wokeDaveMeltzer) June 6, 2020

Why does anyone who cares at all about social justice and equality continue to make this awful family rich by watching its horrendous product, specially considering that there is a ton of good pro wrestling out there? — Carlos 🇵🇷 Belafonte (@singlemalttheo1) June 6, 2020

I have just divested my shares in WWE stock based on this full-throated endorsement of fascism. — Sven (@JRSvenGaming) June 6, 2020

This is the kind of shit why I stopped giving my money to wwe…. — jose sosa (@jsosa9825) June 6, 2020

I’ve been a fan of your family’s product for far too long and currently have no desire to consume any of it for a variety of reasons, but its ties to this maniac you want to help re/elect is the main one. Shame on all of you. Again, for a variety of reasons. — dom (@littlebigdom) June 6, 2020

