Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced four matches and two segments as part of their weekly television program on AXS TV next week.

It was announced that Mike Santana will face Steve Maclin in a singles match, Ace Austin will take on Chris Bey in singles action, The System’s TNA World Tag Team Champion Eddie Edwards will battle Joe Hendry in a one-on-one match and “The Octopus” Jonathan Gresham will go up against “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan in a singles match.

Next week’s TNA iMPACT will also see First Class (Rich Swann and AJ Francis) declare their intentions and pro wrestling legend Gail Kim have a sit-down interview with Gisele Shaw.

.@DashingChrisBey and @The_Ace_Austin are going to settle their differences IN THE RING! Subscribe to TNA+ and watch iMPACT right when it finishes at 10 PM: https://t.co/bHnJUqj5Ej pic.twitter.com/FenttA2UrD — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 24, 2024

.@SteveMaclin faces @Santana_Proud NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT! Subscribe to TNA+ and watch iMPACT right when it finishes at 10 PM: https://t.co/bHnJUqj5Ej pic.twitter.com/8TpDPjwtrh — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 24, 2024