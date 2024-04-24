Line-Up For Next Week’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2

WWE announced the line-up of next week’s Spring Breakin’ Night 2 episode of NXT.

It was announced that WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer will put their titles on the line against The Final Testament’s Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar), WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi will defend his championship against Viking Raiders’ Ivar, Natalya will face Lola Vice in an NXT Underground Match, Jacy Jayne will take on Chase U’s Thea Hail in a singles match and Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont will make their NXT debut.

