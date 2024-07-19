Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up (7/19/2024)

WWE announced the line-up for their weekly episode of NXT Level Up set to take place later tonight.

Kendal Grey will take on Meta-Four’s Jakara Jackson in a singles match, The D’Angelo Family’s Adriana Rizzo will face Lainey Reid in singles action and Eddy Thorpe will battle Shiloh Hill in the main event.

You can check out the full press release below:

NXT Level Up preview, July 19, 2024: Thorpe and Hill primed for collision

Thorpe and Hill set for physical clash on NXT Level Up

An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Eddy Thorpe and Shiloh Hill throwing down in a hard-hitting main event, Kendal Grey mixing it up with Jakara Jackson and Adriana Rizzo taking on Lainey Reid.

Animosity is escalating between Thorpe and Lexis King on NXT, but Thorpe will need to concentrate on the literal gargantuan task in front of him if he is to capture his seventh straight singles win.

Hill recently earned his first victory by taking down Uriah Connors and is looking to make a statement by besting his veteran opponent.

Grey has made a strong impression since debuting in March, recently defeating Izzi Dame in what some may consider an upset.

She’s now looking for her second win in her last three matches when she opposes Jackson, who has been victorious in three straight Level Up bouts.

And the hard-hitting Rizzo wants to handle D’Angelo Family business when she battles Reid, a former track and field standout and rodeo champion.

Don’t miss an awesome episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!