Liv Morgan Achieves WWE Milestone

Liv Morgan had a successful 2024, during which she clashed with Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

It all began in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, when she returned from a lengthy injury layoff earlier this year. The top star feuded with Becky Lynch before beginning a program with Rhea Ripley following WrestleMania 40.

Unfortunately, Ripley was injured and lost the Women’s World Title. Morgan defeated Lynch to win the vacant Women’s World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

Morgan won her grudge match against Ripley at SummerSlam, retaining the title with the help of Dominik Mysterio. At Bash in Berlin, Morgan and Mysterio defeated Ripley and Damian Priest in a mixed tag team match.

Morgan passed the 100-day mark as Women’s World Champion on Monday.