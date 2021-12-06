Liv Morgan Addresses Criticism of Her RAW Promo That Referenced Former WWE Stars

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Liv Morgan addressed criticism of her promo from the November 29th 2021 edition of WWE RAW where she referenced her former Riott Squad partners Ruby Soho and Sarah Logan being released from WWE:

“Was it hard for me to say what I said? No because Becky has brought up my friends and my friends not being here. After that segment, I got a text from my friends saying how proud they were and how amazing they thought it was. I don’t think there is any hard feelings anywhere around. I know I’m addressing something that may feel like an elephant in the room or taboo, but these are things that are happening.”

“I don’t think I said anything wrong. Everyone is allowed to feel how they want and react how they want. There was not one intention in my mind to offend anyone or make light of any situation, but just address the reality of the situation. I felt like she needed to hear it. She’s on such a high horse right now that I couldn’t wait to yank her down and bring her to reality.”