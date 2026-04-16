Liv Morgan Details Frightening Stalking Incident At Her Home

WWE star Liv Morgan has spoken publicly for the first time about a disturbing stalking incident that took place at her home in 2025.

Appearing on The You Wish podcast with Holly Madison, Morgan detailed the situation, which occurred while she was away for work and her mother was staying at the house.

“A couple months ago, I was away for work and when I’m gone, my mom holds down the fort. She takes care of the animals, her and my family. I guess a fan had gotten through my gated community and was like ringing my doorbell for two hours and was surveying the property and was trying to get into the house. He was looking under the mats for keys, this was lingering for two hours. I get home and there was a two-page note where I feel like this man was obviously under the impression that he was talking to me or in a relationship with me. He left me this two-page letter pretty much saying that I’m a stalker, not him. It was bizarre. No one was hurt,” Morgan said.

Morgan explained that she immediately informed WWE about the incident, prompting a serious response from the company.

“I had to reach out to WWE like, ‘Hey, I just wanted to let you guys be aware of this, maybe we monitor coming to shows, etc.’ They took it and were like, ‘No, we’re sending this to the FBI, this is not okay. This is not just like a fan visiting your house, he was outside for two hours, he tried to break and enter.’ He got arrested the next day and he’s been in jail. He’s been in jail since like three months and we have to go to court and this whole thing. It was pretty crazy. I’m not scared and I feel okay. I feel for him,” Morgan said.

The individual involved remains in custody as the legal process continues.

Despite the frightening ordeal, Morgan is focused on WrestleMania 42, where she is set to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship on Night One, April 18, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on this story and WrestleMania coverage.