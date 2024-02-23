Liv Morgan Hopes 2025 Is Her Year To Win The Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE star Liv Morgan recently spoke with WWE on TNT Sports on a number of topics including her return at this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match and how she hopes 2025 is her year to win the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Morgan said, “It made me feel really special because number 30, that is a very coveted spot. That is the big surprise. That is like the anchor of the match, and so for it to be for a little old Liv Morgan, I appreciated it. I was happy that I was able to make that timeline to be recovered in time to participate in the Rumble. You know, last year I entered second and I lasted to the very end with Rhea Ripley and this year I entered number 30 and I lasted to the very end with Bayley. So I’m hoping next year is my year.”

