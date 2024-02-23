Liv Morgan Hopes 2025 Is Her Year To Win The Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE star Liv Morgan recently spoke with WWE on TNT Sports on a number of topics including her return at this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match and how she hopes 2025 is her year to win the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Morgan said, “It made me feel really special because number 30, that is a very coveted spot. That is the big surprise. That is like the anchor of the match, and so for it to be for a little old Liv Morgan, I appreciated it. I was happy that I was able to make that timeline to be recovered in time to participate in the Rumble. You know, last year I entered second and I lasted to the very end with Rhea Ripley and this year I entered number 30 and I lasted to the very end with Bayley. So I’m hoping next year is my year.”

You can check out Morgan’s comments below.

𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻 ✅

𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗹𝗹 ✅

𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗼𝗻 ✅

𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗿 ✅@YaOnlyLivvOnce speaks on the future of the WWE Women's division and the four of them being a significant part of it 📸#EliminationChamber | Saturday, 10AM | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/dZbNEcGpJF — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 21, 2024



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)