Liv Morgan: “I Do Have A Lot On My Plate Right Now”

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan spoke with TMZ Sports on a number of topics, including how she does have a lot on her plate right now but she has the most dominant group in WWE watching her back, so she is feeling great.

Morgan said, “I do have a lot on my plate right now. Between Rhea Ripley, between IYO SKY, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega had something to say about me. So there’s a lot going on. Everyone wants a piece of Liv Morgan, and lucky enough, there’s enough of me to go around. And lucky enough for me, I have the most dominant group in WWE watching my back, the Judgment Day, and I also have Raquel Rodriguez. So yeah, it’s a lot and I’m in high demand, but my back is covered, so I’m feeling really great.”

You can check out Morgan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)