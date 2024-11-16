Liv Morgan: “I’m The Best I’ve Been So Far”

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about a number of topics, including how she sees herself as the best she’s been in her career so far and she expects to get even better.

Morgan said, “I feel like everyone could always get better. I feel like I can always get better. I feel like in WWE, you’ll never know it all. You’ll never know it all. So that yearning to want to know it all is what’s gonna keep you improving and getting better and better. That’s what I strive for. I want to be as good as I can be. I want to know it all. So I definitely think I can be leaps and bounds better, but I’m gonna be leaps and bounds better. I’m the best I’ve been so far.”

