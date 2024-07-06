Liv Morgan Looks Back On Her 2023 Injury

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including her 2023 injury that caused her to be written off of TV.

Morgan said, “It hurt so bad I couldn’t even feel the pain. It was overwhelming. My shoulder was physically lower than where it should be. So I knew it wasn’t good … I really used that time off to focus on what I wanted, what I wanted to do, and what I wanted my career to look like. I feel different. I’m no longer just happy to be here. I know I belong.”

On using the situation as motivation for her return:

“I channeled that for the six months, I was out. I focused on what I wanted my revenge to look like, and I have executed every step of the way. Before, I thought it was going to be my time–but it wasn’t. I believe in divine timing and I trust the universe. Coming out of the injury on the other side, this is how and when it is supposed to be. This is how my revenge and redemption were intended to take place.”