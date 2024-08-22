Liv Morgan On Current WWE Run: “I Just Feel Like It’s My Time, So I’m Owning It”

After suffering an injury earlier this year in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Liv Morgan has had an outstanding 2024.

She feuded with Becky Lynch before entering a program with Rhea Ripley following WrestleMania. Ripley was injured and had to give up the Women’s World Title. Morgan defeated Lynch to claim the vacant Women’s World Title.

Morgan won her grudge match against Ripley at SummerSlam, retaining the title with the help of Dominik Mysterio. She spoke with Busted Open Radio about her time with the company over the last few months.

Morgan said, “I feel like I’ve worked my whole for the success that I’ve had these four or five months. I’m just happy. I really don’t know how else to put it. I’m happy. I feel like I put in the work. I feel like there is a difference between it’s your turn, and it’s your time, and I feel like this is my time. Jelly Roll told me that SummerSlam. I just feel like it’s my time, so I’m owning it. I’m soaking it in, and I’m just trying to do everything justice, so I’m just super duper happy.”

She continued, I’m just enjoying everyone watching and tuning in. I’m enjoying people loving it. I’m enjoying people hating it. It seems like it’s quite polarizing, and so it’s just fun to see how everyone reacts to what we are doing.”

Morgan and Mysterio will face Ripley and Damian Priest in a mixed tag team bout at WWE Bash in Berlin next Saturday.

You can check out the interview below: