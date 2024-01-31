Liv Morgan On Eliminating Jade Cargill In The 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, Liv Morgan made her highly-anticipated return to action this past Saturday night at the Royal Rumble Event during the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match as the #30 entrant.

Morgan spoke with Lucha Libre Online on a number of topics shortly following the match including eliminating the debuting Jade Cargill.

Morgan said, “I mean, Jade (Cargill) is a big star and she’s gonna be an even bigger star but I did eliminate her (from the women’s Royal Rumble). She was not ready for me, she was not prepared for me, she was not expecting me and I showed her exactly why you should never, ever, ever do that. You always have to prepare for Liv because you never know what I’m gonna do.”

