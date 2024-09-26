Liv Morgan Opens Up About When She Started To Improve In The Wrestling Business

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan was recently invited by Peter Rosenberg to the “Cheap Heat” podcast, where she discussed Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso’s victory for the Intercontinental Title, and other WWE-related topics.

On when she felt like she started getting better in the wrestling business:

“I think from 2017 on, I won’t cringe. I think by 2020, I had vastly improved. I think by 2022, I felt like I’m kind of getting really good at this. I think now I’m confident, but I’m still always striving to be better. You know, if I had it my way, I would know every single thing about wrestling, but there’s just no way because there’s so many things. But also with that, it makes my yearn to learn so much stronger. I would say right now, I am definitely in a groove and feeling really great, but it’s such a process and a journey,”

On winning Money in the Bank in 2022:

“The feeling that it gave me, and the emotion that it gave me, it literally blew me away. Like, honestly, I can get emotional right now talking about this. It really was for me, the epitome of, like, holy sh*t. I just made my dream come true. To me, that was the epitome of like, you did it kid, like my inner child, just that inner WWE lifelong fan in me, just like, cannot believe that I had made it that far. I just was so beyond over the moon happy and just proud that I stuck it out and this is how far I made it. It was just unbelievable to me.”

