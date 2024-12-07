Liv Morgan Sees Herself Winning Royal Rumble If She’s Not Champion In 2025

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appeared on WWE Die Woche, where she talked about a number of topics including how if she wasn’t champion she would probably win the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Morgan said, “If I for some reason am not holding the championship anymore, you know I was the runner up two years in a row, If I wasn’t champion this year, I’d probably win this year. So that’s just another opportunity for someone else because if I was not holding this Women’s World Championship, I would have won the Royal Rumble. So I’m just your gracious, classy queen giving someone else an opportunity to win the Royal Rumble.”