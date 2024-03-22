Location Revealed For WWE WrestleMania Superstore In Philadelphia

WWE announced, via a press release, that the WrestleMania XL Superstore is set to take place on Thursday, April 4th, to Monday, April 8th, from the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

You can check out the full press release below:

Grab the hottest WWE gear as the WrestleMania Superstore comes to Philadelphia April 4 – 8

The biggest event in sports entertainment is coming to Philadelphia and the only way to gear up for the big event is at the WrestleMania Superstore! Taking place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Thursday, April 4 – Monday, April 8, the WWE Universe can shop the largest collection of official WrestleMania merchandise under one roof with items such as championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles and so much more!

Admission to the WrestleMania Superstore is free (no ticket required) and open to the public. It is a must-attend event for every member of the WWE Universe who wants the full WrestleMania experience in Philadelphia.

WrestleMania Superstore is free and open to the public.

WrestleMania Superstore location

Philadelphia Convention Center

Hall B

1101 Arch St

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Superstore Hours

Thursday, April 4: 11 a.m.- 12 a.m.

Friday, April 5: 9 a.m.- 12 a.m.

Saturday, April 6: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Monday, April 8: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.