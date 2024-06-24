Logan Paul Achieves Significant Milestone As WWE United States Champion

Logan Paul’s journey to the WWE United States Championship has been a remarkable one, culminating in a significant milestone recently.

Since his victory over Rey Mysterio on November 4, 2023, at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Logan Paul has faced numerous challenges as the WWE United States Champion. He has successfully defended his title on two separate occasions, including a thrilling triple threat match at WrestleMania XL.

Paul’s most recent match in 2024 was when he was unsuccessful in his attempt to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. He has only worked five matches thus far. Recently, he has been engaged in a dispute with the LA Knight.

Paul has achieved a new milestone as the WWE United States Champion, as he has now held the title for over 228 days. This makes him the second longest-reigning champion of the last decade, trailing only Austin Theory at 258 days.

Dean Ambrose, also known as Jon Moxley, was the most recent wrestler to retain the title for a longer period than Theory and Paul, with a total of 351 days.