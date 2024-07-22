Logan Paul Addresses His Boxing Future

Logan Paul is unlikely to return to the boxing ring in the near future.

His most recent fight was against Dillon Danis in Manchester, England, in 2023. It was titled The Prime Card and broadcast as a pay-per-view on DAZN, with him serving as the co-main event. It was headlined by KSI versus Tommy Fury.

Paul’s prior fight was an unscored exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June of 2021, and the bout ended in a draw after eight rounds. In 2019, Paul lost a split decision to KSI while competing professionally.

Following his brother’s big win on Saturday night, Paul was asked about possibly fighting again.

“We’ll see, bro. I’ll only hop back in the ring with a fight that excites me. I don’t have that desire to. No, I felt like I did the Floyd (Mayweather) thing. You know, I need to be inspired by the dance part. I got a good thing going on in the WWE, bro. I’m the United States champion, and I’m much better at wrestling than I am at boxing.”

Paul will defend his United States Title against LA Knight at SummerSlam next month in Cleveland, Ohio.