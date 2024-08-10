Logan Paul: “It’s Just Crazy To See Someone Else With The WWE U.S. Title”

WWE star Logan Paul recently took to an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he tried to take the United States Championship everywhere and how it is just crazy to see someone else with it.

Paul said, “I tried to take it everywhere. I always had glued it to my side and I bet people will see that like in this generation of wrestling fans people will see it and always be like, ‘That’s Logan Paul’s belt.’”

“Congratulations to LA Knight but man I saw him posting the picture of him with the belt, my belt, it’s just crazy to see with someone else.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.