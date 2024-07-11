Logan Paul Reaches Impressive Milestone As WWE US Champion

Logan Paul has held the WWE United States Championship since November 4, 2023, when he defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Since then, the social media influencer has defended it twice, defeating Kevin Owens via DQ in January at the Royal Rumble and then defeating Owens and Randy Orton in a triple threat at WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, he has remained active, unsuccessfully challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event before losing a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on SmackDown.

In recent weeks, he has been feuding with the LA Knight. They’re expected to wrestle at SummerSlam next month.

Paul has reached a new US Champion milestone: 250 days.