Logan Paul Reacts To Backlash Over WWE Making Ring Mat Sponsorship Deal With PRIME

An official press release about WWE’s global partnership with Logan Paul’s PRIME energy drink was released on March 8, 2024. Fans criticized the deal, and memes were created.

Logan discussed the decision on his podcast:

“One of the coolest moments of our life, you know. Major achievement, major milestone for our brand and the company. Getting that center ring spot is interesting. It’s getting…it’s more positive reviews, but I think the diehard wrestling fans are like — they’re really upset, man. It’s never been done, and Vince [McMahon] was always really protective of the mat and not putting any brands on it. But in this new era, which it is, no matter how you cut it, TKO is a publicly traded company, they got to meet a bottom line. That spot was going to be sold. We saw an opportunity, and potentially an opportunity to make people hate me even more, because I am a heel. And that’s kind of the angle I took. I was like, ‘F*ck y’all. I’m going to stamp everything about this with me so you’re reminded of just what my aim is: to take over in this company.’”

“If we don’t have this spot forever, which who knows what will happen, it’ll be someone else. And I promise you, if you’re a diehard WWE fan, you’ll forget about it. It’ll start to just be standard practice and I don’t think it’s going to be as distracting as y’all think.”

You can check out a clip from the podcast below:

Logan Paul & KSI respond to WWE fans about in-ring PRIME sponsorship



