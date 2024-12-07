Logan Paul Reflects On WWE Netflix Media Shoot

Top WWE star Logan Paul took to an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including pro wrestling being one of the things he’s good at.

Paul said, “That is a great f***ing note, that is such a good note. That’s hard dude for a lot of people to figure out what they’re really good at but it’s so important. Even you just saying it right now, yeah that’s what I’m doing. Because I’ve been kind of secluded, I’m not getting to do the stuff I’m good at. Bro, the moment I put my foot in a wrestling ring, literally I’m like, ‘Ah. Motherf***er I’m good.’”

On being part of WWE’s Netflix media shoot:

“We were shooting that thing yesterday. This was goofy but I put on that outfit and I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ My wrestling outfit, we were doing the shoot. I put on my WWE outfit. I hadn’t put it on in a couple months and I felt good. I felt at home.”

