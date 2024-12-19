Logan Paul Revealed As The Newest Member Of The WWE RAW Roster

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce revealed during Wednesday’s WWE RAW on Netflix Kickoff event that former United States Champion Logan Paul is the newest member of the Monday Night RAW roster.

Pearce said, “Lately, there’s been a lot of speculation, innuendo, rumor about the future of the person I’m about to bring out here right now. I’m here to say that it is officially time to put it all to rest. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the newest member of the Monday Night RAW roster, Logan Paul.”

Pearce’s comments comes after Paul caused some stir in regards to his WWE status on his podcast last week, stating that he is retired and will not be at WrestleMania 41 next year.