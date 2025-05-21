Logan Paul Wants WWE To Invite Him For A Japan Event

WWE star Logan Paul discussed various topics on his Impaulsive podcast, including the possibility of returning to Japan in the future.

Paul said, “I have to do it the right way. I’d like to be invited. Like, maybe if WWE does an event there.”

On getting hate from WWE fans:

“I’m gonna say it. You know it’s true. Logan Paul hate is forced. In the WWE, Logan Paul hate is forced. Say whatever the f*ck you want about me that’s negative. About my ability to wrestle, about my ability on the mic. Even about my ability to become champion and beat Jey Uso. It’s not true. You’re lying to yourself.”

