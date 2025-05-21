Shawn Michaels On Who John Cena Should Face In His Final Matches

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive Shawn Michaels recently appeared on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast to discuss several topics, including whom he would like to see John Cena face during his current farewell run with the company.

Michaels said, “Well look, I have to say, that’s John’s call. I think John has earned the right and opportunity to sort of — I guess I’m biased — When you’re gonna make your last run, I think you’re the guy that kind of needs to call those shots. I’m excited and very happy for John, that he’s getting the opportunity to do all this. It’s just been something that’s been fun to watch. I’m like everybody else now, I’m just a fan sitting there and watching this and enjoying John enjoying what he’s doing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)