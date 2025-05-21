Backstage News On Luke Jacobs Status With WWE

As previously reported by PWMania.com, top European wrestling stars Zozaya, Mike D. Vecchio, and Aigle Blanc are expected to sign with WWE, with a likely start date in September, following their participation in a highly physical tryout.

In the wake of that news, fans have been asking about PROGRESS World Champion Luke Jacobs, a standout in the European wrestling scene. However, Jacobs’ potential signing remains uncertain at this time.

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, Jacobs impressed WWE officials during the pre-WrestleMania tryout. While some sources believe he could join the company later this year, no deal has been finalized. Another source has reportedly stated that Jacobs will not be signing with WWE at this time, adding further uncertainty to his immediate future.