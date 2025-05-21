Rob Van Dam Says WWE Taking Over Wrestling Is Just Smart Business

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently appeared on his podcast, “1 Of A Kind,” where he discussed various topics, including the idea that WWE is taking over the industry.

RVD said, “What would you do except continue to grow? Isn’t that the incentive, agenda, and goal for all companies, especially big conglomerate companies, is just to continue to grow? That’s exactly what good business is.”

On whether fans would stop watching if WWE dominated the wrestling landscape:

“Bro, they’re paying $40,000 to sit in the front row at SummerSlam. $40,000 for one ticket. And they just did this at WrestleMania. They just charge up the a** there. And did they sell out? Maybe someone could argue, but they f***ing had a lot of people. Whether they sold out or not, I don’t know. I was hearing $15,000 per night, prices around that area. And now for SummerSlam, it’s $40,000. So, as far as like, whould fans would quit watching if they [WWE] own everything? I don’t think so. I think wrestling fans would vote The Rock to be President of the United States, and expect half the locker room be his cabinet and his f***ing security; they’d be cool with it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)