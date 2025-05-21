Backstage Update On Zoey Stark’s Injury During WWE RAW; Plans Changing

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Zoey Stark sustained a serious knee injury during last Monday night’s Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on WWE RAW. Stark was injured following a rough landing while delivering a missile dropkick, which ultimately led to her removal from the match.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Stark was originally scheduled to perform several more key spots and was even set to take the pinfall. With her sudden exit, the match had to be adjusted on the fly. Rhea Ripley went on to win the bout after hitting Kairi Sane with the Riptide, securing the victory.

Alvarez noted that Ripley and Sane were forced to improvise after Stark’s injury, as many of the match’s planned sequences had involved her. Dave Meltzer added that it was not initially planned for Sane to be pinned in her first match back on RAW, but the circumstances left no alternative. Meltzer also reported that there is genuine concern backstage about Stark’s condition.