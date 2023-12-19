Lola Vice Says She Would Be Interested In Fighting For The UFC

WWE NXT star Lola Vice recently spoke with the Miami Herald on a number of topics, including how both pro wrestling/sports entertainment and MMA are her world, and she has a fanbase in both worlds.

Vice said, “My thought is, like my life is crazy. There’s a destiny for me, and everything lands into place at certain times. So of course, I sign with WWE, I’m in developmental for a while, and then we sign with TKO, and I have that whole fanbase. I fought for Bellator, I truly was a fighter and know that market. So for me, it’s like, wow, what a better time for Lola Vice to be with TKO, cross-promote, and that’s also my world, and now this is my world, and everything came together. I’m like, this is amazing.”

She also talked about how she would be interested in fighting for the UFC, but she is completely dedicated to the WWE as that is her only goal right now.

“I have mixed thoughts about that because right now, I’m very committed to being the best wrestler or superstar in the history of WWE. I’m a big believer that you have to stick to one path and commit to that, and you can’t really do two, three, four, and then just be okay in all of them. If I’m gonna do something, I’m gonna be the best at it. Maybe that’s in my cards in a while, if Hunter wants me to do it. Whoever my boss is, I will do what they want, and of course, I’ll be open to it. I love fighting. But right now, I’m completely dedicated to the WWE, and that’s my only goal.”

You can check out Vice’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)