Longtime MMA Reporter/Personality Open To Working With WWE or AEW

Ariel Helwani, who has covered MMA for years as a reporter, made an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast and talked about how his ESPN contract will be expiring soon. Helwani talked about a possible transition to AEW:

“Wow, TNT, I like it yea… it would be fun. We also have ONE Championship on TNT so that’s an MMA organization that’s over there. Back in 2006 or so, I actually had a brief conversation with Double J Jeff Jarrett to work in TNA for the early days in TNA through Kurt Angle, who I befriended at the time. The wrestling world has always been a big part of my life and an influence. I’ve never worked for WWE as you know but I’m open to anything… If you know Mr. Khan, put in a good word.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on Helwani possibly transitioning to wrestling:

“Actually I could see WWE because they’ve reached out to him for the NXT pre-game show and he was recruited to ask questions that didn’t air on the television show for the Impact Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann press conference.”