Madcap Moss Returns on WWE SmackDown With New Look

Madcap Moss is back on WWE SmackDown with a new look, theme song, and attitude.

Moss was attacked with a steel chair around the neck and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy by his former tag team partner Happy Baron Corbin a few weeks ago, resulting in a stretcher job as Moss left SmackDown in an ambulance that week.

It had been claimed that WWE officials were considering re-packaging Moss, but they needed WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon’s approval. Moss returned with a fresh look on Friday night’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown.

Backstage on SmackDown, an ambulance backed up with the sirens turned on. The doors swung open, and Moss emerged, sporting a new look and a far more serious attitude.

Moss later returned to the ring wearing all black trunks, knee pads and boots, and no suspenders. Moss has also adopted a more serious attitude.

Moss cut a promo in which he stated that the man he believed he knew as Madcap Moss was no longer alive since he had buried him following Corbin’s latest attack. He continued by calling Corbin to the ring. Corbin appeared and mocked Moss, telling him that he could beg for his job back and Corbin would consider it. They both exchanged words, but Corbin believes a match would be inappropriate because Moss is emotional. Adam Pearce then interrupted and said that Moss vs. Corbin would take place on Friday night’s episode. SmackDown returned from a brief commercial break as the match began, with Corbin stalling significantly. Moss dragged Corbin through the barrier and then into the ring post, but Corbin grabbed a steel chair. Moss kicked him, grabbed the chair, and struck him with it as the referee called the match, declaring Corbin the winner by disqualification. Moss then pulled the chair into the ring and used it to destroy Corbin. He wrapped the chair around Corbin’s neck, as Corbin had previously done to him, and went to smash the chair with half of the steel ring steps, when WWE officials rushed to the ring to make the save. The match concluded with Moss yelling from the ring, fans chanting “Corbin sucks!” and Corbin smiling after being declared the winner.

Backstage, WWE official Adam Pearce said that Moss will have a no-holds-barred match against Corbin at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell.

Former tag team partners Moss and Corbin have been feuding for a few months. Drew McIntyre defeated Corbin and Moss in a handicap match on March 28 RAW, and then McIntyre defeated Corbin to end the rivalry at WrestleMania 38. Moss defeated Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash last month, but a few days later, on May 13, SmackDown, Corbin attacked Moss and sent him away in an ambulance. Moss has now returned with a new appearance and attitude.

